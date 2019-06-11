SENECA, SC (Fox Carolina) - If someone is hurt or has an emergency, the knee jerk reaction is to call for help.
However, law enforcement said currently there's no rule, or law that says you have to call 911. Two Seneca sisters say their brother may be alive if someone had simply picked up the phone.
"If could just get that one phone call from him "Hey Sis!," or that knock at my door, just to see that smile right there," Kelly Sosebee said.
Sosebee said it was on September 18, 2018, that her brother Robert took his last breaths.
"Robert was with a group of friends, a supposed group of friends, they gave him a shot, which is called a "hot shot," it’s a combination of heroin and fentanyl and it killed him."
His sister admit Robert wasn't perfect. "Pretty much when he lost his mom and dad six months apart, it was just a spiral downfall from there," Kelly Sosebee said.
Perfect or not, they said he's talking through them now, trying to highlight a bigger issue than his overdose. They say the problem is no one called 911.
"I honestly think that it would’ve saved his life. I feel like he would still be here if one phone call would have been made," Kelly said.
Oconee County deputies state in their report, Robert overdoes the night prior to them being called. They say he was laying there for hours. Law enforcement said there's no law saying you have to call 911.
"Our main thing is seek help, call for help, even if you don't stay on scene, drop your location," Kelly said.
Kelly and his sister Caroline started a petition, hoping it was cause some change statewide and encourage others to pick up the phone.
"Maybe if there is a law where you're required to help, then maybe we won't keep losing people to this epidemic, Kelly said.
