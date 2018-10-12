OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man had to be taken to a hospital via helicopter Friday after jumping into a lake from a cliff.
Charles V. King, fire chief for Oconee County Emergency Services, says calls for a possible drowning came in around 3:44 p.m. from Devil's Fork State Park. Callers told fire and rescue crews the man was injured while diving.
When they noticed the man had not resurfaced, a local dive shop owner with a SCUBA program entered the water and recovered the man. The area of recovery was about 30 feet deep.
The man was then loaded onto a boat where bystanders administered CPR as they crossed the lake to awaiting responders at the state park's shore.
He was then airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital by GHS MedTrans.
The cliff the man dove from, located on the Pickens County side of the lake, is about 80 feet high.
The man's condition is unknown as of writing.
In addition to OCES, Salem Fire & Rescue, the Oconee County Dive Team, Greenville Hospital System, Oconee EMS, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, and South Carolina DNR responded.
