OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County announced that high schools are temporarily moving to online learning due to the amount of Covid-19 cases around the schools.
District officials said these schools will move to online learning from Wednesday, January 12, through Friday, January 14. Students will also be out of school on Monday, January 17, because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, January 18, according to officials.
“Today, the district was only able to fill 51% of staff absences with a substitute, Directory of Human Resources Al LeRoy said. This left us with 58 vacancies that other school employees are having to cover.”
Officials said this decision was partially made because high school students usually do not need as much supervision as younger students and are best prepared to learn virtually. Officials added that they will use the support staff at these high schools to help shortages at other schools in the district.
“We are fully aware that this is not ideal," Dr. Thorsland said. "However, we feel like this gives us the best chance to keep as many students face-to-face as possible. We are also aware that this may not be the last of the measures we have to take. Please bear with us as we navigate and do our best for our students, families and staff during this surge in cases.”
Students will follow their "normal" class schedule during this time, and athletic teams will continue to meet.
Officials said students without internet access will have the opportunity to complete their assignments when they get back to school. However, if these assignments are not finished within five days after they return to school, then they will be marked absent for those days.
According to officials, the district will not provide meals to students during virtual learning due to the short notice.
You can read the district's press release at SDOC HS Move to Virtual Instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.