OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is crediting one of its four-legged officers with helping track down and recover several stolen items.
On November 10, tracking and explosives K9 Thor and his handler, Deputy Stokes, were requested to help the Walhalla Police Department in finding a man believed to be in possession of several reported stolen items.
After arriving to Kelly Drive, a neighbor advised Thor and Stokes that he had recently seen the suspect on his property, and pointed in the direction the suspect took off.
K9 Thor began a search, and just a short time later, Brandon Kyle Stancil was apprehended. Deputies say Thor also conducted an article search, and was able to locate several of the stolen items.
Stancil was charged by the Walhalla Police Department with the following:
- Breaking into Auto/Tanks Where Fuel is Stored x3
- Possession of Burglary Tools
- Refusal to Accompany Arresting Officer
Walhalla Police Chief Brinson issued a statement, thanking K9 Thor and Deputy Stokes for their help.
With Deputy Stokes and Thor’s assistance, Walhalla PD gathered valuable additional evidence for this case that may have otherwise gone uncollected.
Having a K9 unit available for every shift is a major asset to the county and municipalities. I think this shows how well our agencies work together. The apprehension in this case helped us connect multiple vehicle break-ins in the Walhalla area. We recovered multiple items for the victims. I do appreciate the work that Deputy Stokes and Thor did that day. They represented the Sheriff’s Office with professionalism and responsiveness. They are a great team and we are fortunate to have them serving our community.
K9 Thor joined the Oconee County Sheriff's Office in May 2019, and was officially sworn-in in August.
"Without Thor’s assistance this day, the suspect most likely would have not been charged with any crime and victims would not have had some of their stolen items recovered," the Sheriff's Office said. "The Sheriff’s Office is pleased that Thor was able to be an asset Walhalla PD and are looking forward to many more success stories of assistance from our K9’s."
MORE NEWS:
Record number of Carolinians travelling for Thanksgiving
Police searching for five suspects in attempted armed robbery at Spartanburg ATM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.