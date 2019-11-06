WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A big focus for Tuesday night's Oconee County Elections was on new voting technology, and the fact that many voters were seeing new state voting machines in action for the first time.
Especially in the more crowded precincts, turnout was steady all day long, meaning everything had to be running according to plan.
Many voters told FOX Carolina their experience was smooth sailing, and they think that is something that bodes well for the future.
Elections officials and voters also said the biggest difference in the new system is probably the fact that individual machines no longer store votes.
Everyone who voted had their ballots tabulated in a central computer at each precinct, something people say they believe is more efficient.
Basically--you fill your ballot out electronically--and it prints out a Scantron type sheet that you feed into the central computer.
This method is something officials say would also make events like a recount easier.
The county elections board tells also told FOX Carolina they've been running demo elections for the last several months to get people prepared and acclimated to the new system. And voters today said that's paid off.
"Very smooth," said Katie Johns, a poll clerk at Walhalla 1. "And we've actually had a lot of people who actually like seeing those ballots---having a physical verification they indeed voted."
"I feel more comfortable voting," added Chris Grant, a local barber who showed up after work to cast his vote for mayor. "You know....it's dummy proof really. You have the paper and get to see it before you put it in there," he said.
"It was easy," exclaimed Lynn Alexander. "A whole lot easier than last year."
The elections board adds that the demo elections the county put on were especially helpful for senior citizens learning the new system.
For the demos, the county asked fun questions like: Mountains or beach? Or, they polled people on things like their favorite college football team.
They've already had three demos, and have at least 3 more on the schedule (this Saturday, November 23rd, and early December).
Officials say the big test of these new machines is going to happen in February, when all the precincts in Oconee County will be voting in the primary.
