OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Slow and steady wins the race and at the Friends of the Green Crescent, volunteers are finding out that's how you build trails, too.
"It started in 2015 and it's been very slow going," said Friends of the Green Crescent vice president Chad Carson.
The Green Crescent is a partnership between municipalities -- including Clemson, Pendleton and Central -- to create a 40-mile regional trail system.
This week, Oconee County leaders will look at funding for the 15-mile section they're responsible for.
The plan is to apply for a federal grant through the American Rescue Act Plan. It's a matching grant and could be up to $300,000.
The grant is meant to help boost tourism dollars lost because of COVID-19.
"You look at Travelers Rest and the transformation that happened there, before and after, it's just amazing," Carson said. "Small businesses benefit. Local residents benefitted... It's just hard not to be enthusiastic about it."
The trail has others excited, too.
Curt Kurz-Edsall is the director of NICA South Carolina, a group that gets high school kids into competitive mountain biking.
"A safe place where these kids can get together in groups and be supervised and learn these skills, you can't have enough of them," he said.
We talked with Oconee County planning director James Coley and he emphasized this is a long-term goal.
Carson said that's the big difference between the construction of the crescent and the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
"We don't have a rail system where you have 12 miles just to take over at one time, so we're doing this in little bitty pieces," he said.
This year construction will begin in Clemson, connecting the campus to the downtown. They'll also begin building a trail linking downtown Central to the SWU hiking and biking trails.
"There's a lot of momentum now and hopefully 2022 is the year it breaks out," Carson.
To find out more about the Green Crescent Trails, and how you can be a part of the building process, click here.
