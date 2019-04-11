Newry, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 32-year-old Joshua Alan Logan on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 and disseminating obscene material to a minor younger than 12 years old.
According to the arrest warrants, between December of 2018 and March of 2019, on multiple occasions Logan engaged in sexual battery of a female victim that was only 10-years-old.
Warrants state that at the time of the incidents, Logan was charged with being the caregiver for the child.
According to the arrest warrants during the same time period, Logan used his authority as caregiver to coerce the victim into watching pornography.
At this time, Logan is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.
Because the suspect is related to an law enforcement official, SLED was asked to be involved in the arrest to prevent any conflict of interests.
