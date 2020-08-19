Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County have arrested a man and charged him with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor-third degree following the execution of search warrants in his home.
According to the sheriff's office, 36-year-old Barry Dean Neal, was booked into Oconee County Detention Center around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at Neal’s property and residence yesterday in regards to an investigation unrelated to his arrest.
During that search, investigators seized various electronic equipment and SIM cards pursuant to the search warrant. After seizing those items, deputies obtained separate search warrants to access data on those items which produced a quantity of child pornography.
Based upon the evidence gathered as a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained against Neal.
At this time, Neal remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $150,000 surety bond. Neal will also be required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond should he be released.
