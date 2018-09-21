Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 71-year-old man died in Seneca Thursday night while exiting his boat onto a dock and falling in the lake.
The Oconee County Coroner's Office tells us that that at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, Oconee 911 Communications received a call of a possible drowning on Lake Keowee.
The man and his wife had just returned to their dock after a boat ride when he fell while exiting the boat.
The coroners office says his body was recovered a short time later by first responders in the proximity of the dock.
He was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital, but despite treatment, was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m.
His name has not yet been released.
