Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee man will spend the next 68 months in federal prison after an investigation found over 10,000 images of child porn on his electronic devices.
31-year-old, Randy Quinn, of Westminster, was sentenced to over 5 years in prison after evidence presented to the court established that Quinn was taking part in a file-sharing network for people interested in child porn.
After obtaining warrants, investigators searched Quinn's home where they discovered a Samsung tablet revealing a large quantity of videos and still images. Additional images were discovered on Quinn's phone.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Bill Watkins of the Greenville office prosecuted the case.
There is no parole in the federal prison system. Following his release, Quinn will face a lifetime of court-ordered supervision.
