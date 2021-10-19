OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Council voted on a resolution on Tuesday night to become a "Right-to-Life" County.
Under this resolution, officials said Oconee County will encourage citizens to promote the right to life from pre-birth to natural death. They also want to promote a culture of life dignity and opportunity for all, according to the resolution.
The resolution passed unanimously at the County Council meeting on Tuesday night.
