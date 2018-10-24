Walhalla, SC (Fox Carolina) - Oconee Law Enforcement Center reported that they will be hosting a safe and fun Halloween trick or treating event this year, on October 31st, called "Boo with the Blue".
Deputies from the Sheriff's Office will be giving away candy for trick or treaters in the community. Deputies will be even decorate the parking lot and some will be wearing costumes.
The event will be held on Wednesday, October 31st from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office parking lot, which is in front of the Law Enforcement Center at 300 South Church Street in Walhalla.
“The Sheriff’s Office wants to create a fun event for families on Halloween where children and parents can feel safe,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.
“We are always thinking of ways that law enforcement can build a positive relationship with our youth and this is a great opportunity.”
