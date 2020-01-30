OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee Councilman Glenn Hart says it's a problem that's been going on for months.
"Some of our customers have had to go to other rock quarries," he told
He says he 's been getting calls from constituents every week, claiming the Oconee County rock quarry is running low on certain types of stone.
"A privately owned rock crusher would not let this happen. They would be out of business if they had to operate on a profit," he said.
Back in June 2018, council OK'd the nearly $6 million purchase.
"We don't want to lose our customers because we have spent quite a bit of money on equipment," Hart explained.
In fact, the county depends on profits from the machine to help pay off purchases--like this one.
"If you're not turning a profit, where does that burden fall?" asked FOX Carolina's Matt Kaufax.
"It falls on the taxpayers," Hart replied.
"This piece of equipment is replacing equipment in excess of 50 years old," said Oconee County Administrator Amanda Brock.
"It's almost like we've been driving a clunker...and now we have a sports car," she added.
Brock doesn't think the criticism is warranted. Although she understands why people might think the crusher is operating at full capacity just based on the eye test.
"There's a lot of equipment up there as you just saw, and we're gonna make sure we get it right before we get it on the road," Brock said.
She says that although the purchase was made in 2018, everything wasn't assembled together until this past August. Some of the materials/machinery even had to be imported from Italy.
"Think about pieces of Legos you're putting together, and if one doesn't work, there's no reason to connect it to the next one," Brock explained. "We're operating a completely different business than we were 2 years ago."
Brock revealed to FOX Carolina that staff gave themselves 3-6 months to get everything up to speed--from August. To her, it's about due diligence, before instant gratification.
"We're excited! We want to see it too," she sympathized. "But we still know: we've got quality control, we've got certifications, we've got staff training, we've got safety."
Instead of flooring it, she and those at the plant say: pumping the breaks is the wise choice.
"This is the largest single purchase any council has ever done in the history of Oconee county," Brock said. "We take that very seriously, and we're going to continue to work towards their goals, as well as ours."
(0) comments
