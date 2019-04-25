OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer Dina.
OCSO says Dina, an Explosive Detection Patrol deputy, was gently allowed to pass away on April 19 due to health issues and pain she was enduring. The Belgian Malinois served OCSO for 9 years with Lt. Jim Stokes, who has so far served as a handler for the county for more than 18 years.
Dina started working for OCSO at 1.5 years old in 2009 and retired in June 2018. She went everywhere with Stokes and his wife, and enjoyed vacations, lake trips, and mountain rides outside of her daily duties.
OCSO says explosive detection patrol K9 deputies, like Dina, are highly trained to search for a variety of explosive materials near building exteriors, parking lots, offices, cars, packages, and people in and around federal facilities.
When not at work, OCSO says Dina was devoted to Stokes and his family, constantly protecting them at home.
Dina will be cremated, and her ashes will be placed on a shelf beside the ashes of K9 Rosa, the first K9 deputy Stokes worked with.
