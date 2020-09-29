WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County schoolboard chairman Jerry Lee passed away Monday night, according to a release from the Oconee County School District.
Lee was a member of the Oconee county schoolboard for 30 years, an achievement that he was recognized for in January by the South Carolina School Boards Association.
Lee joined the School District of Oconee County (SDOC) Board of Trustees in 1978, serving 16 years before leaving and then returning in 2006 where he served until his death on Monday night.
Lee served as vice-chairman of SDOC for 10 years before being named chairman in November, 2018. According to the news release, Lee was instrumental in the construction of the new Walhalla High School and Hamilton Career and Technology Center.
SDOC superintendent Dr. Michael Thorsland expressed his thoughts on Lee's passing in the news release:
"He truly might have been the perfect school board member. We have lost a great man and a strong community leader. His presence and leadership will be missed. Our hearts hurt and our prayers are with Donna and the rest of the Lee family.”
According to SDOC policy, the school district will not fill board vacancies until the end of Lee's term, which will be discussed at the next school board meeting.
