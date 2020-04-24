WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County School District on Friday announced ther plan for graduation ceremonies as schools remain closed and social distancing measures remain in place across South Carolina.
The ceremonies will no longer take place at Clemson's Littlejohn Coliseum. Now, the ceremonies will take place at individual high school football stadiums on either June 20 or July 18 at 8:30 a.m.
"Please note that there may have to be restrictions on the number of guests for each graduate so that social distancing guidelines can be followed," the district said in a news release. We will make an announcement confirming the actual date as soon as it is possible to do so."
The school district also wants to provide a video keepsake for all outgoing seniors. Below is the district's statement on this video project:
In light of all that the current seniors have faced and missed out on due to COVID-19, the School District of Oconee County wants to provide seniors and families with a graduation keepsake. Each high school will work with a local video production company to create a senior “graduation” video.
We are asking that each senior submit a video, up to 10 seconds, introducing themselves. At a minimum it should include their name. Other examples of information that could be included: future plans, sports, awards, a favorite quote or other information that is important to them personally. Students are welcome to wear cap and gown but are not required to; attire must meet school dress code. All videos will be screened by school administration. If inappropriate content is found, the student will be asked to submit a new video or they will not be included in the final video. Information is available on each high school website. Videos must be submitted by May 8th.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.