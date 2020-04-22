OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Governor McMaster and Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman announced the decision to keep South Carolina education online for the duration of the academic year.
With the continuation of elearning, Oconee County Schools wanted to let parents know exactly how their children will be graded, especially as the school year nears a close.
Students in pre-school through second grade do not receive numerical grades. Rather, they will be receiving a Semester 2 Report of progress come the end of the school year.
For those in third through twelfth grade, according to the SC Department of Education, they'll be receiving a cumulative second semester grade based on work completed from January 13 through the end of the school year.
Student's actual Quarter 3 grades will serve as the interim grade for the second semester.
When it comes to graduating seniors, Oconee County Schools says all of their work must be completed by May 15. Teachers who work with seniors will ensure the curriculum is completed by then.
The school district provided a very thorough explanation for the grading guidelines for each age level. Those can be found here.
