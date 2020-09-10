SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County announced on Thursday a community "Team Up 2 Clean Up" day to clean up leftover damage from the tornado in April.
Oconee County said they are calling on volunteers to collect household garbage, scrap metal and appliances, tree debris, and furniture in Utica on Saturday, September 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“Lingering damage from the tornado still exists, and this clean up is just one way we can help and celebrate the strength and resilience of our community” County Administrator, Amanda Brock said in a news release.
Oconee County said volunteers are encouraged to meet at 7:30 a.m. in the Ann Hope United Methodist Church parking lot. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring trucks and landscaping equipment to aid in debris removal.
The county said all volunteers will be given lunch, refillable water bottles, and t-shirts.
Oconee County said Utica residents may pick up a collection request form at Ann Hope United Methodist Church.
To register and join the "Team Up 2 Clean Up" day, visit Facebook or Eventbrite.
