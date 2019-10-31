WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Usually Halloween is all about scaring people, but this year the Oconee County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure kids know they don't have to fear law enforcement officers at their second annual "Boo with the Blue" event.
Bright lights from the deputies patrol cars will guide trick-or-treaters to the sheriff's department where they can meet deputies and get their Halloween candy.
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said they had more than 1,000 stop by last year and he saw firsthand how kids went from being scared of the officers to being their friend.
Even though it is Halloween, Crenshaw said that's what the event is all about.
"Boo with the Blue" goes from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. It will be moved inside in case of rain.
