WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that the Oconee County Sheriff’s Foundation is raising funds for a new K-9 unit.
Since earlier this year, donations have been received to purchase another explosives canine for the Sheriff’s office due to the recent retirement of Dina. The creation of the Foundation has been a goal of Sheriff Crenshaw for the past several years.
The Foundation was created at the end of 2018 to offer a broad range of support to the Sheriff’s Office’s employees and missions. Some examples of this support include scholarships for employees interested in furthering their education, sheriff’s canines used in the detection of explosives, drugs, and missing persons, support for at- risk youth in our community, and supporting a yearly employee appreciation dinner. In the event citizens wish to contribute, checks should be made out to the Oconee County SC Sheriff’s Foundation.
Donations can be mailed to 415 South Pine Street/County Mail Room, Walhalla, S.C. 29691. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which means any donations are tax- deductible.
