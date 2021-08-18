WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Want to serve your Upstate community? Head to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office tomorrow for their inaugural career fair.
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the sheriff's office in Walhallla (300 S. Church St.).
Spokesperson Jimmy Watt said they've seen a dip in the number of people applying, so they're hoping this will bring in more interest.
Applicants will be able to tour the Law Enforcement Center. Watt said they will also display some of the office's equipment including the mobile command center, marine unit, body cameras and drone.
People who are interested should bring resumes. Computers will be available so candidates can apply on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.