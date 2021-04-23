WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office will host a Pill Take Back Day at two locations on Saturday, April 24.
Deputies say that the event will be from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Sheriff's Office Substation, located near the Emergency Room at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital. The other location will be at the Law Enforcement Center located at 300 South Church Street in Walhalla.
The Sheriff's Office says they will be accepting old or unused prescription medication in pill or liquid form so that they can be disposed of properly. They say they will also be accepting over-the-counter medication and vitamins.
Deputies say they will be wearing masks and gloves during the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They ask that those who drop off medications also wear masks if possible.
The Sheriff's Office says they have Drug Collection Units located inside the main lobby of the Law Enforcement Center and the Oconee County Pine Street complex at 415 S. Pine Street in Walhalla. These collection units are available during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
The Sheriff's Office asks participants to bring medications in their marked prescription bottles and empty them in the containers that the Sheriff's Office will have set up.
