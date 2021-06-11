SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they are seeking the public's help in locating a Seneca man wanted after an incident on June 11, 2021.
Deputies say the suspect, Nathan Ashley Neal, is charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree.
Neal is accused of attempting to sexually assault a victim at the Days Inn location on North Radio Station Road near Seneca, according to deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to the location at around 2:43 a.m. on Friday. The victim told them that Neal assaulted her and attempted to rape her, according to deputies. They add that paramedics were called to the scene to check on the victim.
Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant against Neal.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111. Individuals can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or provide a tip at the following link: http://www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=583&.
Officials say that you don't have to give your name when you contact Crimestoppers, and all information provided is confidential. They add that if your information leads to an arrest in this case, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.