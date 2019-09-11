Westminster, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, first responders in Oconee County will honor the first responders who died during the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 in a unique way.
This year marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is hosting their Inaugural Stadium Climb at West Oak High School.
Beginning at 7:30 a.m., first responders, made up of law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS, will climb up and down the steps of the stadium ten times in full gear.
This will give first responders some idea of what their colleagues endured on that tragic day as they climbed the steps of the World Trade Center towers.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has organized the even and invited all law enforcement, EMS, and firefighters to attend.
