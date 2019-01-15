Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office held a press conference unveiling the launch of a new Police Pursuit Warning System for motorist.
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw, says the news high speed pursuit warning system for citizens of Oconee County is technology not currently being used anywhere else in the world.
Sheriff Crenshaw says citizens will be able to download an app available for iPhones and Android phones that will alert them when a high speed pursuit is within a two mile radius of them.
According to the sheriff, on average Oconee County has one or two pursuits a month, which accounts for less than a half percent of their annual traffic stops.
Although it's a small percentage, Sheriff Crensaw says there are additional benefits of the system. After the pursuit has finished, the alert system will allow the sheriff's office to go back and look at speeds during the pursuit.
Deputies can also generate drop pins for when suspects throw things from vehicles making it easier to locate evidence after a pursuit.
If you're interested in getting the Pursuit Alert app, a QR code can be found on the Oconee County Sheriff's Office here .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.