Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - A driver has been released from jail after being accused of crashing her truck into a vehicle driven by an Oconee County sheriff’s deputy.
Troopers say 32-year-old Carrie Leighanne Underwood was under the influence, but she claims she was not. Underwood was released from jail this morning for just under $1000 bail.
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw confirms the driver hit was Deputy Buddy Duncan Jr., working at the time of the crash.
It happened on Sheep Farm Rd between Sandifer Blvd and Stonebrook Drive around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers say Underwood was driving a dodge intrepid when she struck the Chevy Tahoe driven by 52-year-old Deputy Buddy Duncan Jr. Troopers say deputy Duncan was traveling East but made a U-turn to respond to a call for service at Days Inn down the road. At that time, troopers say Underwood’s Dodge crossed the median and struck Duncan’s Tahoe.
Both drivers were taken to Oconee Memorial hospital and have since been released.
“I didn’t even see him. When he got that call and hurried up and turned, he should have had his lights on,” said Underwood.
“I don’t drink. I hate I hit a cop but that’s the only reason they’re drilling me right now.”
Underwood says her court date is set for October 10 and she plans to hire a lawyer in hopes of having her charge dropped. Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
More news: 2020 Angel Tree registration opens today in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.