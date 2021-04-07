WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested an 18-year-old man on Wednesday and charged him with attempted murder.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to an address on Andrew Pickens Dr. in Seneca after reports of a drive-by shooting. Deputies say they identified a suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was identified as the suspect, Herbert Alan Price III, who deputies say fired shots at the residence on Andrew Pickens Dr. from a vehicle using a handgun.
The handgun was recovered by deputies along Seneca River Rd. after the sheriff's office said it was discarded by Price after the incident.
OCSO says that Price remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center and the investigation is still ongoing.
Price is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and littering.
