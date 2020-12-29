WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of four individuals on charges connected to an armed robbery at a residence along the Rock Crusher Rd. area of Walhalla.
Deputies say they arrested 44-year-old Kenric Lamnot Heard, 28-year-old Joshua Allen McCurley, 37-year-old Michele Elizabeth Elgin and 28-year-old Audriana Marie Rich on Sunday and have each been charged with Armed Robbery with a weapon, third degree assault and battery, and petite larceny.
According to OCSO, Joshua McCurley is in custody in Anderson County because a pursuit took place in the area. Deputies say that a hold was placed on McCurley for the charges previously mentioned as well as failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving and various other traffic violations.
OCSO says that deputies from their Uniform Patrol Division responded to a residence on Rock Crusher Rd. on Sunday morning when they encountered a victim that claimed one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and that other suspects assaulted him and stole items from the residence.
Deputies say that they were able to locate the suspects near the city limits of Westminster and attempted a traffic stop on their vehicles when one of them fled the area causing a pursuit that led into Anderson County.
Oconee deputies say that deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office assisted in the apprehension of two of the suspects including McCurley.
The other vehicle was pulled over along Highway 11 near West Oak Highway when deputies say they witnessed a pistol being thrown out of the suspect's car's window just before the suspects were detained. The weapon was later retrieved by deputies, according to OCSO.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that all suspects are in custody with Elgin, Heard and Rich being held at the Oconee Detention Center and McCurley at the Anderson County Detention Center where he will eventually be processed to Oconee County.
Oconee County deputies say that the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information regarding this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
