WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies arrested a man wanted on charges related to three separate traffic incidents.
23-year-old Cainnan Alan Black of Fair Play was arrested on Thursday morning and remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.
Black's 15 charges include:
- Three counts of Reckless Driving
- Three counts of Failure to Stop for a Blue Light
- Two counts of Operating a Vehicle with an Improper Tag
- Three counts of Driving under Suspension
- One count of Grand Larceny,
- One count of Concealing a Vehicle’s V.I.N. number,
- Two counts of Disregarding a Stop Sign and one count of Passing Unlawfully.
Black's arrest occurred after deputies noticed a KIA sedan that had been spray painted near Sitton Shoals Rd. near Tokeena Rd. According to authorities, Black accelerated his vehicle and fled when he noticed the deputy's car.
The pursuit continued through Return Church Rd and eventually ended when Black's vehicle stopped in the driveway of a residence on Oak Creek Rd. Deputies say that Black then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.
