Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they received an anonymous report of a minor female, only 4-years-old, that had been sexually assaulted on April 10.
According to deputies, after investigating, it was determined that 31-year-old Dustin Stuart Reif was the suspect in question.
Deputies say while en-route to Reif's residence, they spotted him running a stop sign at the intersection of Evatt Road and Keowee School Road where they say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Deputies say that Reif refused to stop, and a pursuit began reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour.
During the pursuit, deputies say Reif crossed the center line numerous times and nearly struck a vehicle head-on as well as passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone.
The pursuit came to an end at the CVS pharmacy on Highway 28 and Keowee School road after deputies say they deployed stop sticks, then took Reif into custody without further incident.
Dustin Stuart Reif is currently being held at the Oconee County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor or attempt - first degree, disregard of a stop sign, and failure to stop for blue lights.
At this time, investigators with the sheriff's office are still investigating the case.
