TOCCOA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency management said their dive teams responded to a reported drowning in Toccoa, GA on Sunday.
Scott Smith from Oconee County Emergency Services said Stephens County officials requested their help at around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Smith said their dive teams responded to Tabor boat ramp in Westminster and travelled across the state line into Toccoa.
Crews recovered the victim from the water, but their condition is currently unknown, according to Smith.
We will update this story as we learn more.
