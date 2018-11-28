Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday FOX Carolina reached out to Duke Energy after hearing that layoffs might be occurring at the Oconee Nuclear Station beginning this week.
We also reached out to confirm if Duke was offering compensation to any of those laid off.
Ryan Mosier, with media relations for Duke Energy, released the following statement:
Duke Energy is transforming as we continue to serve our customers and communities in new ways and with new technologies. As we’re transforming, we’re also continuously reviewing our operations to identify opportunities for improvement. This includes our workforce strategy and staffing levels to ensure we’re appropriately staffed with the right skillsets and number of teammates to execute our long-term vision for Duke Energy. It’s what our customers expect of us – that we do what’s necessary to work as efficiently as possible and maintain the lowest cost possible.
At this time, we’ve offered a voluntary severance opportunity for certain employees in specific areas like IT and Nuclear who elect to leave the Company with severance benefits. As part of this process, we’re working closely with our employees to help them understand this voluntary opportunity. We’ll continue to review operations in other areas of the company, as is a typical practice for most companies.
While the majority of staff reductions will be achieved through the voluntary severance program, some groups are pursuing involuntary severances as well.
We asked Mosier how many workers are expected to be impacted, but at this time they company didn't have any numbers to release.
