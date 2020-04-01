Oconee, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, April 8, officials with Duke Energy and Oconee County will test sirens outdoors around Oconee Nuclear Station.
The test will happen around 11:50 a.m. and officials say the 65 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound for around three minutes.
The test is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Oconee and Pickens Counties.
Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.
For more on the outdoor warning sirens residents can click here.
