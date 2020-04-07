SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Duke Energy said.
The 65 sirens within 10 miles of the Oconee Nuclear Station will sound for three minutes.
Again this will just be a test. If there is ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens, tune into FOX Carolina or a local radio station to receive an emergency broadcast message.
For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.
