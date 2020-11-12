Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Parks, Recreation and Tourism office has announced its operating hours for its parks in the Winter of 2020.
Chau Ram County Park
- Campground closes Nov. 16-Feb.28, 2021, re-opens March 1, 2021
- Park will expand winter hours; Open 9am-4pm daily Nov-Feb with the following exceptions
- Park will close for safety when below freezing, ice present or flooding
- Park will be closed for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27
- Park will be closed for Christmas break December 21-January 3rd
High Falls County Park
- Campground closes Nov. 16-Feb. 28, 2021, re-opens March 1, 2021
- Park gates will be open daily 7am-10pm through the winter with the following exceptions
- Day use area closes daily at dusk
- Park gates will be closed for Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27
- Park gates will be closed for Christmas Thursday, December 24th and Friday, December 25th
South Cove County Park
- Campground closes December 21-January 3rd
- Park gates will open daily 5am-10pm with the following exception
- Park gates will be closed for Christmas Thursday, December 24th and Friday, December 25th
