OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announces the 6th Annual Law Enforcement Officers Appreciation Luncheon will happen on June 23.
Deputies say the luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hamilton Career Center on Highway 11 in Seneca, SC.
According to deputies, any retired local, state, tribal, or federal law enforcement officers that currently reside in Oconee County are invited to the event. They say that anyone attending the event will need to RSVP.
More news: LCSO: Two suspects wanted in connection to vehicle theft and burglary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.