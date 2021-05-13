OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that they are recognizing and commemorating May 9- 15 as National Police Week and Saturday as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Deputies say that as part of this recognition, the Oconee County Council issued a proclamation last Tuesday recognizing both Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw and other deputies accepted the proclamation at the council meeting.
Sheriff Crenshaw said in a press release,
“In 1962, the late President John F. Kennedy signed the first proclamation that recognized May 15th each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day. Peace Officers Memorial Day is set aside each year to honor law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Each year, the week that May 15th falls on is recognized as National Police Week. Every year that I have been Sheriff, County Council has issued a proclamation recognizing Peace Officer Memorial Day, National Police Week and all law enforcement officers who work in Oconee County. The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the support of our citizens and County Council and we are thankful we can serve them every day.”
