CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says a Central man was arrested during a welfare check on West-Oak Highway yesterday.
Deputies say they responded to a welfare check at a business location on West-Oak Highway yesterday.
According to deputies, they arrived on the scene and observed 41-year-old Paul William Leroy being loaded into an ambulance. Deputies say that paramedics notified them that Leroy refused further treatment and transport.
After getting out of the ambulance, a deputy observed a pistol grip sticking out of Leroy's waistband. Deputies say they confirmed that Leroy did not have a Concealed Weapons Permit. They also found a bag that contained methamphetamine during a search of Leroy's person, according to deputies.
Leroy was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 3:34 p.m. on Thursday, according to deputies. He was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime.
An arrest warrant shows that Leroy had around 39 grams of drugs and a .40 caliber handgun when he was arrested. The arrest warrant also says that Leroy has a prior conviction for drug offenses.
Leroy remains at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $60,992.00 surety bond and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device if he is released.
