OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that a car drove off a bridge along Martin Creek Road on Saturday afternoon.
Deputies say that they responded to the scene at around 3:29 p.m. They arrived to find a vehicle in the water with a woman still inside, according to deputies.
The woman was removed from the car and transported to the hospital, according to deputies. They say that the woman currently appears to be doing okay.
Crews are still on scene working to get the car out of the water, according to deputies.
