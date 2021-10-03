SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County Deputies said they are searching for 25-year-old Jennifer Nicole McLane from Salem.
Deputies said they responded to Seneca late on Saturday evening and spoke with one of McLane's family members. According to the family member, no one has heard from McLane in around a week.
Deputies described McLane as 5 foot 2 inches tall and around 118 pounds.
Deputies said she has brown hair, a tattoo of a peacock feather and a tattoo of pearls arranged in a ribbon on her forearm.
Anyone with information regarding McLane is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111. Residents can also remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or via the free P3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.