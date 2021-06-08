SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- On June 8, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a fifth man has been charged for an assault of a teen in late May at an apartment complex near Seneca.
Deputies said they spoke with a family member of the victim on June 1 regarding the assault, which took place at The View at the Pier on Highpointe Boulevard on May 29.
According to deputies, the investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. They determined that the victim was assaulted by a group of men, according to deputies. They say the victim sustained injuries during the assault that required medical attention.
Deputies said 18-year-old Dorian Denathan Latimer was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on June 7 on an outstanding arrest warrant charging him with one count of Assault and Battery by Mob (Serious Injury) - 2nd Degree.
The sheriff's office announced the arrest of four Anderson County men: 19-year-old James Samuel Crittenden, 21-year-old Dakota Scott Lewis, 22-year-old Brandon Lee Richards and 22-year-old Alejandro Vincent Ryan Patrick Gehrmann, were arrested and charged with Assault and Battery by Mob (Serious Injury) – 2nd Degree. All three suspects are from Anderson County, according to deputies.
Crittendon and Lewis both received a $25,000 surety bond. Richards and Gehrmann have yet to have a bond hearing. Crittendon was released from the Oconee County Detention Center after posting bond today. The other three suspects remain in custody, according to deputies.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
More news: SCHP: A wreck on I-85 southbound has one lane of traffic blocked
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.