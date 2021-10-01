WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said one suspect was charged after deputies found child pornography on a mobile device.
Deputies said they found the evidence while they were investigating another situation. Following the discovery, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant. This allowed them to charge 36-year-old Christopher Eric Carver with third-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
Carver was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 4:16 p.m. on Thursday, according to deputies. He remains at the detention center on a $10,000 surety bond. Carver will need to wear an electronic monitoring device if he is released, according to deputies.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.
