WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announces that deputies are investigating a death along Hobson Street near Westminster.
Deputies say they received a call at around 6:22 p.m. regarding reports of gunshots on Hobson Street. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered an adult man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.
The victim is a 54-year-old male, according to the Oconee County Coroner's Office. Officials say that they cannot release the victim's name until they notify their family members.
Officials are investigating the death as a homicide, according to the Coroner's Office.
Investigators from the Criminal Investigations responded to the scene, according to deputies. A deputy from the Crime Scene Unit is also heading to the scene to collect evidence.
The investigation is in its early stages, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111. People can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.
1 of 5
Shooting along Hobson Street in Westminster (2)
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an active investigation after a deadly shooting (Oconee County Sheriff's Office, August 23, 2021)
(0) comments
