OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently located a suspect who was wanted in North Carolina.
Deputies said 29-year-old Darius Thaloase Harris was wanted in North Carolina on charges of Felony Hit and Run with Personal Injury. The Asheville Police Department said the crash occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on November 15, 2021. According to the report, two cars had collided, and one of the drivers was left injured inside their vehicle. Officers said everyone inside the other vehicle ran away from the scene.
According to officers, the Traffic Safety Unit conducted an investigation and identified Harris as the driver who fled. Harris was then charged with Felony Hit & Run, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Driving with a Revoked License.
Deputies in Oconee County said they were able to track down Harris based on the information from the Asheville Police Department. On February 15, 2022, Deputies responded to Gloria Lane and took Harris into custody on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant. They added that he remains in custody at the Detention Center as officials go through the extradition process.
