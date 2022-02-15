OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently located a suspect who was wanted in North Carolina.
Deputies said 29-year-old Darius Thaloase Harris was wanted in North Carolina on charges of Felony Hit and Run with Personal Injury. According to deputies, they located Harris based on information they got from the Asheville Police Department.
Deputies responded to Gloria Lane on February 15, 2022, and took Harris into custody on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant. He remains in custody at the Detention Center as officials go through the extradition process.
