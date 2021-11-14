OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County deputies said they're searching for 24-year-old Austin Wade Campbell, who was reported missing on Veteran's Day.
A family member told deputies that they had not had any contact with Campbell since Wednesday morning. The family member said Campbell left the family residence along Catfish Pond Road on foot at around 10:00 a.m. but never returned. They added that he does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.
Deputies described Campbell as 6 feet tall and around 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and recently shaved his head bald, according to deputies. Campbell's information was entered into the National Crimes Information Center database, according to deputies.
Deputies said they searched several areas in Tamassee but were unable to find Campbell.
Anyone with information regarding Campbell's location is asked to call 864-638-4111 or 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also submit a tip to Crimestoppers at http://oconeesccrimestoppers.com or through the P3 app.
