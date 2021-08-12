OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says it needs the public's help to locate a missing teen.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Ashlyn Bailey Miller was reported missing from her home in Tamassee this afternoon.
If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
