WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that one victim was injured following a reported shooting on Ora Road in Westminster.
Deputies say they responded at around 10:09 p.m. to a report of a victim who sustained a gunshot wound.
Deputies along with an investigator from the Criminal Investigators Division were dispatched to the scene, according to deputies.
The victim was transported to the hospital, according to deputies.
Deputies say that the investigation is ongoing.
More news: The Greer Police Department hosts events for National Night Out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.