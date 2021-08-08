OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they safely located 13-year-old Caleb Revis.
Investigators described Revis as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds. They added that he has hazel eyes and red hair.
Revis was wearing black shorts and white sneakers, according to Investigators.
