OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announces they are searching for Ashlyn Miller, a missing teen that someone last saw on August 28, 2021.
Deputies say that the last time someone saw Miller was when she left her residence along Cherokee Lake Road at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.
According to deputies, Miller has only lived in Oconee for two months and is originally from Toccoa, GA. They add that she has family in that area.
This incident is not the first time that Miller has run away, according to deputies. She was recently located in Lavonia, GA after she ran away earlier this month.
Miller is known to go by Rhianna, Kelsey, Kenzie, or Brook, according to deputies.
Deputies say that Miller was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111.
